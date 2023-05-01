Olawuyi Calls for International Solidarity to End Nations’ Financial Woes

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP), Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Professor Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN), has called for urgent international solidarity and support to bridge the currently huge financing gaps bedevilling the country and other African countries.

Olawuyi, who was recently elected as the president of the International Law, posited that this would accelerate progress on all aspects of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country, adding that all hands must be on deck to reactivate the nation’s economic growth.

He spoke at the weekend in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State during a symposium marking the second edition of the Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikere-Ekiti branch organized in his honour with the theme, ‘Nation Building and International Financing – A Legal Perspective‘ held to celebrate his trailblazing achievements as the youngest academic SAN, and his enormous contributions to youth empowerment, mentoring and legal education in Nigeria and beyond.

Specifically, Olawuyi called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to appoint competent and capable individuals into his cabinet towards getting impressive global financial deals for the country, pointing out that the nation is witnessing huge infrastructure deficit due to lack of adequate funding, noting that the incoming administration should mobilize resources both locally and internationally to bridge the financing gap and enhance socio-economic development.

He said: “Africa has a huge financing gap including Nigeria; we have a lot of projects that needs to be completed, good roads, education, health care but we simply don’t have the money. In this situation, what does other countries do, they negotiate and try to get the international community to give them the best deal.

“Like I said earlier, in international law, you don’t get what you deserved, you get what you negotiate. So, it is imperative for us to send the best minds that can negotiate the best deals for us. Mobilizing adequate international and domestic finance should therefore be the urgent focal point of our international diplomacy, especially in the incoming administration.

“Many times, Africa is cheated at the international stage including Nigeria because we simply go there not with the best minds. We need people that understand the intricacies of international law to be able to go there and negotiate the best deals to fight climate change, eradicate poverty and to provide our societies and people the required modern energy sources and infrastructure to lead a decent life.

“I am impressed that the incoming administration has been tagged as dream makers, we need to see that in actions by getting the best deals abroad to build our roads and finance other infrastructure projects and to make our society better.”

The event was moderated by a mix of current and past leaders of NBA, the event featured insightful presentations from senior lawyers, including the Chairman of the occasion and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Dayo Apata (SAN), keynote speaker, Dr. Gabriel Adeoluwa Onagoruwa, who chairs the Project Development and Finance Practice of Olaniwun Ajayi (UK) LLP in London.

Others are the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye; the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State, Justice Monisola Abodunde, who was represented by Justice Adesoji Adegboye at the event; the Chairman of the NBA Ikere Branch, Dr. Michael Sunday Afolayan, and other panel discussants.

In his keynote lecture, Onagoruwa emphasized the need for international and domestic financings obtained by all levels of government to be geared towards nation building.

Earlier, the chairman of the YLF, Ayodeji Aina, said the event was put together by the forum to steer motivation among young and aspiring lawyers by looking at the lives and achievement of Olawuyi in the last three decades of his existence, as well as expose lawyers to other areas and opportunities in the profession.