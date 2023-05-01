NMA Urges Otti to Halt Looting of Aba General Hospital, Revamp Health Sector

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, has alerted the state Governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti, on the “destruction and looting” of government property at the Aba General Hospital.

The NMA sounded the alarm at the weekend in a petition the association presented to Otti during a courtesy visit at his Umuehim Nvosi country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

In the petition signed by its Chairman, Dr. Isaiah Abali, and Secretary, Dr. Daniel Ekeleme, the state NMA urged the incoming governor to act fast and halt the looting galore at the health facility happening at the twilight of the present administration.

The said: “This is a hospital that predated most of the doctors in Abia State and a centre that has contributed tremendously to the health care of the Abia inhabitants and its environs.

“We urge your incoming government to do its best in the restoration of this once great facility.”

The NMA leaders and members congratulated Otti on his success in the March 18, 2023, governorship poll, saying majority of Abia people welcomed his emergence as governor.

They prayed that God would give the incoming governor “the grace and wisdom to save and reposition the moribund state health sector.”

The Abia State NMA further called on Otti to rescue doctors in the state, especially those in the Abia State Teaching Hospital and the Health Management Board, who are facing untold hardship following many months of unpaid salaries.

The public sector doctors informed Otti of the need for his incoming government to expand health care coverage.

They, therefore, sought the cooperation of the incoming governor to send a bill to the state House of Assembly to extend health insurance coverage to people in the informal sector of the economy.

According to the NMA, the bill would make it mandatory for tricycle riders and all market stall owners to pay a statutory health insurance fees in order to access cheap and quality health care.

While thanking the doctors for their visit, Otti also sympathised with them on the hardships they have been subjected to by the outgoing government.

He reiterated his promise to clear all verifiable outstanding salaries owed the civil servants in the state by past administrations.