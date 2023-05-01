KwaraLEARN Distributes One Million Textbooks to Students

Wale Igbintade

In commemoration of the World Book Day 2023, KwaraLEARN (Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now), has distributed over 1,184,915 textbooks and learning materials to various schools in Kwara State.

World Book Day is an annual celebration that promotes the love for books and reading.

Every April 23, people all over the world come together to acknowledge the importance of books as a link between the past and the future-a bridge between generations and across cultures.

A statement issued by the organisation stated that KwaraLEARN was proud to join the rest of the world in commemorating World Book Day 2023 with a renewed commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders through reading and learning.

The statement added that this year’s World Book Day theme: ‘Indigenous Languages’, was selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to the organisation, the theme highlights the significance of preserving and promoting the use of indigenous languages, which are an essential part of cultural heritage and identity.

“KwaraLEARN recognises the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous languages, especially in a region where a significant portion of the population are native Yoruba speakers,” it said.

KwaraLEARN’s Academic Director, Femi Oyinloye, in a statement said: “In line with UNESCO’s Global Action Plan of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022–2032, KwaraLEARN has made a concerted effort to incorporate indigenous language lessons and resources into its curriculum.

“In the past year, KwaraLEARN distributed over 1,184,915 textbooks and learning materials to schools in Kwara State, among these are indigenous language textbooks, demonstrating a commitment to changing the status quo and improving the quality of education for every child.”

Also, the Managing Director of KwaraLEARN, Isaiah Owolabi, “We believe that language is a fundamental aspect of cultural identity and that by preserving and promoting indigenous languages, we can help create a more diverse, inclusive, and culturally rich society.

“As the world celebrates the importance of books and reading on this special day, KwaraLEARN is reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible and affordable quality basic education to every child in Kwara State regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

“’Today, a reader, tomorrow a leader’ is not just a catchy slogan, it’s a truth that has been proven over time. We believe that reading and learning are the keys to unlocking a brighter future for the Kwaran child and our nation.

“While we are committed to promoting indigenous languages and preserving cultural heritage, we also recognise the importance of providing our pupils with access to quality education across a broad range of subjects. Our curriculum is designed to ensure that students have a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in the modern world.”