JAMB: 2023 UTME Results Will be Ready from Tuesday

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will commence the release of results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This was contained in the minutes of a meeting held at the end of an emergency management meeting held over the weekend in Abuja.

The minutes of the meeting was, however, made available to journalists on Monday by JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB noted that the delay in the release of results was due to the fact that it wanted to ensure that all necessary screenings were concluded.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

“The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination,” it said.

Similarly, the examination body also noted that three categories of candidates who missed their examinations had been rescheduled for mop-up examinations.

“All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023,” it stated.

