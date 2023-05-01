  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

Institute Trains Soil Scientist in North-west

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part of its mandate to improve soil fertility and increase agricultural production, the Nigerian Institute of Soil Science, Northwest zone, has organised a capacity-building workshop for registered soil scientists.

Declaring the workshop open, the NISS North-West zonal Coordinator, Professor Samaila Sani Noma, said the institute embarked on the training as a way to improve agricultural productivity in the zone.

He called on the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity and acquire relevant skills from the workshop.

Earlier, on his part, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Aminu Abubakar, described the importance of soil science in agriculture as unparalleled.

He, however, advised the participants to ensure that the training brings out a positive impact in their services to farmers.

Three papers were presented during the training which included: ‘Developments of Nano materials that can improve Water Retention in Sandy Soils’, which was presented by Dr. Jabir Abdulkareem from Department of Soil Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Others included: ‘Exploring the Predictability of Soil Minerals from Extant Soil Data Employing Comparatively, an Artificial Neural Network and Linear Regression Models’, presented by Dr. Shobayo Abdulrasheed, as well as a study of how Mycorrhizal Fungi can Improve Soil Health and Plant Productivity’, by Dr. Idris Alhassan Gabasawa.

Participants were drawn from different parts of the Northwest zone, comprising  Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara States.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.