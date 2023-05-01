Fuel Subsidy Removal: NUPENG Seeks Revamp of Refineries

Ugo Aliogo

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called on the federal government to ensure that the local refineries are put into full operation before an important policy such as the removal of petrol subsidy would be taken in the interest of the generality of Nigerians.



The union, in a statement jointly signed by the National President and Secretary, NUPENG, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, used the opportunity to condemn in totality the anti- union behavior and employment tactics of some unscrupulous indigenous and multi-national employers who have unfortunately turned the Nigeria Local Content Law into ambits of slavery and precarious employment rather than a source of fulfilling employment and empowerment for teeming qualified young Nigerians.



The statement further stated that the leadership of the union was also using the special day of May 1, to commend the patriotic efforts of petroleum tanker drivers who even in the face of harsh conditions of work, including the poor state of highways, intimidation and harassment from some unscrupulous security forces, were still working hard to ensure that factories and other businesses are kept running and homes are kept comfortable for Nigerians.



The statement further explained that the union would no longer condone unwarranted attacks, intimidation and burning of their petroleum trucks while on genuine and legal haulage of petroleum products by some security agents most especially among the Nigeria Army Anti-Bunkering Task Force operating in the South-South region of the country,



The union stated that henceforth they would start to resist this because they cannot continue to fold their hands and watch members lose their sources of livelihood in the hands of those armed men.

According to the statement, “It is imperative today being so special to the working people to draw further attention to the plight of Nigeria oil and gas workers so that concerned authorities and the general public can take appropriate actions for amelioration.



“Blue- collar workers in the Nigeria oil and gas sector have continued to lament yet still exercise restrain over the increasing degeneration, indecency and precariousness of employment and working conditions in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the geese that is laying the golden eggs is being exploited, unappreciated and its existence threatened. We wish to assure our members that as long as our Solidarity remains constant, we shall continue to grow stronger.”