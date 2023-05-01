Former Lawmakers Push for Wase as House Speaker

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Senators, Federal and State legislators from Plateau state have made a strong case for the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for the position of the Speaker of the House in the tenth National Assembly.

Addressing the press in Jos, leaders of the lawmakers, Senator Timothy Adudu and Hon. James Ayuba, expressed confidence that Wase, as an astute politician with great legislative prowess, will lead a stable House of Representatives in the tenth Assembly.

Adudu said: “Wase has the requisite credentials that can compete favorably with any member from around the country. It is a known fact that he has earned the respect of his colleagues due to his leadership style.

“Without prejudice to what the party will finally decide by way of zoning of the leadership position of the green chambers, as former members of the National Assembly and Speakers and members of the State Assembly from Plateau State, we do think we have an insight as to what leadership of a legislative arm of government entails and the quality of persons who arequalified to hold such a position.”

“We, therefore, find it incumbent to lend our voices to the ongoing search for a Speaker for the House of Representatives.”

He said although two illustrious sons from Plateau State have indicated interest in contesting for the leadership, seeing the competitiveness of the contest one has to go with its very best so as to compete favourably with others.

“Given this scenario therefore, by our own estimation, our very best is Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase the current Deputy Speaker of the House. We believe Hon Wase has the requisite credentials that can compete favorably with any member from around the country. It is a known fact that he has earned the respect of his colleagues due to his Legislative prowess and leadership,” he added.

Reeling out his credentials, the former Senators said Wase is a politician per-excellence with the requisite experience to lead the House.

Adudu said: “On legislative matters and proceedings, we think Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase stands out here. As a fifth timer in the House rising to the position of the current Deputy Speaker, we think it has prepared him for the leadership of the House.

“He has proven to be a strong pillar to be reckoned with especially in the North-central geopolitical zone. His legislative experience over the years has shaped him into a highly cherished and charismatic personality of high repute among his

colleagues, elders, religious leaders across all faiths, traditional rulers, party stakeholders, and the general public.

“Wase’s ability to coordinate and canvass for the support of a vast majority of his colleagues towards achieving common positive goals stands him out. He is humble, confident and very respectful, a very loyal party man to the core. His rare comportment, maturity, tact in speech and conduct are qualities that are essential for the holders of the position of the Speaker. This means he can rally his colleagues towards a common cause which will be in the overall interest of the country.”

They described him as a true representative of the masses, adding that since his debut in the House of Representatives in 2007, he has sponsored several bills and motions.

“It is on record that from 2007 when he first went to the House, he has sponsored no fewer than 22 bills and motions, served as chairman of not less than three strategic committees, and served in more than 13 committees. In the process, he became the Deputy Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament and apart from several ad-hoc assignments by the House and the party.

“He is well respected by the majority of members of the House because of his humility. A detribalized Nigerian, very honest, and what have you. On the home front, he has sponsored the bill for the establishment of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Bill, Federal Medical Centre,

Wase (Establishment) Bill, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (Establishment), National Sports Commission Bill, Nigeria Football Federation Bill, National Housing Fund (Establishment) Bill, Miscellaneous Offences Act (Repeal) Bill, Federal Commissions (Privileges and Immunities) Act (Amendment) Bill, Public Accounts Implementation Tribunal Act (Amendment)Bill, Currency Conversion (Freezing Orders) Act (Amendment) Bill among several others.

“Given these impeccable records of service, there is no gainsaying that Rt. Hon Wase is undisputedly a foremost contender for the position of the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly having indicated interest for the position in the 9th Assembly before stepping down for

the current Speaker. A mandate for Wase in this regard will be the right political decision for the party and the House of Representatives and for Nigeria’s democracy”, the Lawmakers affirmed.

They also called on Governor Simon Lalong to use his connection with colleagues in the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to rally support for Wase.

“We particularly want to appeal to all Plateau sons and daughters in the National Assembly to consider this contest as a patriotic call to service and throw their weight behind this worthy son irrespective of party affiliation”, they pleaded.

