  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

Firm Launches Jinja App to Enhance Sales of Farm Products

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Emma Okonji

Isidore Agritech Limited has launched the Jinja Marketplace App that will connect buyers and sellers on a digital platform, to trade on fresh and quality farm products directly from the farm across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, the Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Isidore Agrictech Limited, Pamela Adie, said most times, the farmers would struggle to transport their farm produce to the physical market for sales and in the process, some perishable items that could not be properly preserved, got spoilt before they were sold. Some farmers would have to return their products if they could not get ready buyers in the physical marketplace. But with the Jinja platform, all that challenges will be addressed, as the platform connects willing buyers and willing sellers together for easy and timely trade transactions. 

Product Manager, Isidore Agrictech Limited, Gbolahon Fawale, who gave further details about the features of the app, said the online platform has the USSD code feature, the Agent App feature and the Jinja marketplace feature.

