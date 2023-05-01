  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

Creditswitch Celebrates 10 Years of Excellent Service Delivery

Sunday Ehigiator

Reputable value-added service provider in the Nigerian IT industry, Creditswitch, over the weekend, celebrated its 10th anniversary of excellent service delivery, with an outlook to take on the global stage in the next decade

At the event, themed, “Celebrating a Decade of Excellence on Demand, held in Lagos, the company’s Chief Information Officer, Michael Elue, said the company has had a significant impact on the advancement of digital transformation in Nigeria, fostering business growth, increasing value-added services, and promoting financial inclusion while bridging the digital divide.

According to him, “What we have done in the last 20 years is building a culture of excellence and the one of going the extra mile to ensure that we support businesses in Nigeria as well as provide financial services to our end users.”

Also speaking, the company’s Director, Mr Akin Naphtal, said the company has been able to establish its presence in Nigeria, and the next step will be to establish its businesses across Africa, and beyond “while taking advantage of our innovative products at Creditswitch.

In her remarks, Creditswitch’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Enitan Kuton, emphasized that the company’s dedicated and versatile team is the organization’s core, and is fully committed to achieving greatness.

