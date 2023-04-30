Investment Banker, Olufowose, Loses Mum

Mrs Felicia Arobo Olufowose, mother of senior investment banker and CEO of First Ally Capital Limited, Ebenezer Alufowose, is dead.

She died on Saturday at the age of 98.

A statement signed by her son, Mr. Ebenezer Anifowose, on behalf of Olufowose and Obasooto families, said her legacy of character and faith lives on.

The statement expressed “gratitude to Almighty God for a long, fulfilled and purposeful life” of the deceased.

Burial details would be announced by the family, the statement added.