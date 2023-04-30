Forget Igala Votes in Nov Election, Group Tells APC



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Apparently worried by the conduct of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governor Primaries in Kogi State, a group, Igala frontier has described the exercise as charade, saying the process is undemocratic and fell below the standard of a ruling party.



Just as an APC chieftain and Commissioner for information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has said Kogi State was no longer under the influence of ethnic chauvinism.



In a press statement signed by Yakubu Ojonugwa and Alex Adejoh and copy of which was made available to the newsmen yesterday, described the purported party primary as an insult to Igala race.



The group has warned the ruling APC to forget about votes from Igala land in the November 11th, 2023.



The group observed that the governor’s act of impunity was increasing because is using the state resources to corrupt structures making him to feel whatever he does, he can always use money to buy his way.



“On the just concluded APC primaries, the group called on Igalas to resist Bello imposed candidate by ensuring that his plan to colonize Igala does not stand.





“The group queries why the governor will sit and conduct primaries in secret and allocate figures, saying it is an insult on Igalas.

Concluding, the group commended the aspirants from Igala extraction that took civilized step by going to court to seek redress saying they will not however be surprised if he buys his way to get the satanic primaries confirmed but we warn that APC should forget Igalas vote during the November gubernatorial election, saying we cannot be fooled again”, the group stated.







In a swift reaction, Fanwo, has said Kogi State was no longer under the influence of ethnic chauvinism.



“Igala Frontiers is a group within the Igala nation. The Igala nation is a very dynamic people who occupies an important part of the history of our nation.



“There is no Igala party. The people of Igala like other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria belongs to different political parties and will support their parties.



“Our party did very well in Igala land in the February and March elections. Same will be repeated in November.



“Kogi State is no longer under the influence of ethnic chauvinism. Governor Yahaya Bello has provided the kind of leadership that collapsed those walls.



“We are one united Kogi people and we will go forward with the New Direction blueprint with Alh. Ododo Ahmed Usman, he posited.