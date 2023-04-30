58 Bag First Class as DELSU Graduates 4,855 Students 





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Fifty eight yesterday bagged First Class as a total of 4,855 students graduated in various disciplines from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Delta State.

Another 58 also emerged with Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs). The graduands comprised 339 Master’s degree awardees as well as 199 others who received Postgraduate Diplomas.

In the first degrees category, 58 graduands emerged with First Class, 1,396 bagged Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 1,827 recorded Second Class (Lower Division) just as 417 graduands came out with Third Class Honours.

Also, 44 graduands came up with Unclassified (MBBS) and 77 others with Unclassified (B.Pharm).

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, in his convocation address noted with delight that “Delta State University, Abraka has consistently kept faith with its mandate of producing quality graduates who will contribute to nation building and advance the cause of humanity globally.

“The quantity and quality of graduates produced by our university over the years attest to our capacity to live up to the vision of our founding fathers. I do congratulate all of us, staff and students, on the successes we have recorded in approximating the ideals upon which our University is founded.

“The above notwithstanding, I urge and enjoin us all not to rest on our oars as even the most advanced university, is a work in progress and the Delta State University, Abraka, is no exception. Though we have achieved giant strides, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In view of this reality, I invite all lovers of education to join hands with us in building a true university with international visibility that is notable for groundbreaking research, unparalleled dissemination and deployment of knowledge for nation building and for the advancement of humanity”, he said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Visitor of the University, who is also the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, stated that the giant strides that DELSU had been recording during his tenure of office were reassuring of his administration’s commitment to education development.

He advised DELSU management to keep up with the University’s key mandate of research, teaching and learning in order to further boost its global image and reckoning.

Okowa explained that his administration had deliberately established three additional Universities in the State to boost varsity admission for qualified indigenes and also bring education nearer to the people of the State.

The governor advised the graduands to key into the administration’s entrepreneurial scheme to be employers of labour and not job seekers.