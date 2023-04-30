149 Village Heads Secure Certificate of Recognition in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

No fewer than 149 village heads in Akwa Ibom have been issued with certificates of recognition by the state government.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, issued the certificates to the native kings at the Akwa State Traditional Rulers Council Chambers, Uyo.

The Commissioner said the presentation exercise was in their recognition and fulfillment of a promise made by the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He thanked the royal fathers for keeping faith with Governor Emmanuel-led administration and his succession agenda, saying the current administration places high premium on the welfare of royal fathers in the state.

He urged those yet to receive their certificate of recognition to remain calm, as another batch of recognitions would soon be issued by the government.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, lauded the Governor for keeping to his promise on the issuance of certificate of recognition to the village heads.

The monarch noted that the traditional institution in the state has enjoyed a cordial relationship with Governor Emmanuel’s government, which trickled down to the wellbeing of the royal fathers.

He said emoluments, new utility vehicles, health allowances, and other incentives are always provided to make the royal fathers comfortable.

“You can see what is happening now and this is a clear testimony of what Udom is doing for the people of Akwa Ibom State. You can see the Traditional Rulers now are receiving their Certificates of Recognition through their Paramount Rulers.

“These are some of the Village Heads that were selected some years back but were unable to get their certificates, but Udom has been able to fast track it and ensure that the certificate is presented.

“I am particularly delighted that Udom has done quite a lot for the traditional institution. A clear example is where we are now, it is within the tenure of Udom that we have this magnificent Traditional Rulers Council Hall and even the residence behind.

“These things were not there before now, we were managing the state’s former House of Assembly Hall in the former State’s Council of Chiefs’ block.

“So this is a testimony, he has done exceedingly very well for the people of Akwa Ibom State in terms of development. What we are doing now, you know the Traditional Rulers, the Village heads are the people that will maintain security in their various communities. Now this will embolden the Traditional Rulers to do more in their communities with what he has done by issuing these certificates to them.

“This is just an aspect of it. In terms of welfare, Udom is doing very well, we don’t have any complaint in terms of welfare on the Traditional Rulers.

“Even the medical allowance that was not there previously, but today all the Traditional Rulers in the State receive quarterly medical allowances. This is a clear testimony of what Udom has done.

“Few weeks ago, you could recall that Udom issued vehicles to all the Clan Heads in this State, monetized it, gave them cash for them to buy their preferred vehicle which 90% of them have a car now. You can still recall that Udom issued about 5 Prado Jeep vehicles too to some Paramount Rulers.

“Those Paramount Rulers had their vehicles dilapidated and Udom said no you cannot go with these types of vehicles, so he decided to give brand new vehicles to the few of them that had issues. These are clear testimonies, these are things we should commend him for at least taking care of all the Traditional Rulers in the State.

“Even the people that are not certificated are called the Ekpuk Heads; that is, the Family Heads are being taken care of. Today, you can imagine, it’s just the issuance of Certificate of Recognition, the Clan Heads are here and they are very happy, everybody is happy to identify with Udom’s administration.

“And I want to tell you as a father that we have every reason to affirm that Udom is doing well. I want to say Udom has done exceedingly very well. We don’t want to go into all that he has done, he has performed very well.

“I want to assure you, one of these days, we have initiated that all the Paramount Rulers and cutting across other Traditional Rulers and Clans Heads, we are going on a State wide inspection tour to see what Udom is doing, to show the world how Udom has been able to touch on the lives of the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“So I want to sincerely believe that the incoming Governor will take over and will do more and more for the people of the State.”