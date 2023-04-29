US, Nigeria Conclude Deal on Super Tucano Fighter Jets, Train 24 Pilots

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, inaugurated operations support facilities and winged six additional pilots of the A-29 Super Tucano (A-29ST) aircraft.

This comes as it announced plans to induct new platforms into its order of battle as part of activities to mark the 59th anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from May 4-7, 2023 at the NAF Base, Emene, Enugu State.

The Chairman Organising Committee, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration 2023, Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the new platforms to be inducted are DA-62, Wing Loong II UAV and CW 40 UAV.

An earlier NAF statement said the latest facility induction in Kainji, Niger State, was a major milestone recorded by the service in its acquisition of the United States-made aircraft.

The ceremony signifies the official completion of the A-29ST projects by the Government of the United States as part of the government-to-government sale of the A-29ST aircraft to Nigeria.

The occasion was chaired by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Speaking at the occasion, AVM Lubo noted that the projects are the last of the infrastructure development packages executed towards actualising full operation and security of the A-29ST aircraft, while expressing the hope that the facilities would ensure optimal employment of the aircraft in furtherance of NAF readiness and responsiveness to security challenges in the country.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, stated that as the A-29ST programme ended yesterday, the event provided the opportunity to wing six pilots, who constitute the last batch of a total of 24 pilots trained within the package.

“Recall that discussion about NAF acquisition of the A-29ST aircraft started in 2016. However, the contract for the production of the aircraft was awarded to Sierra Nevada Corporation in 2018.

“The contract comprised supply of 12 aircraft and infrastructure and facility upgrade to support the aircraft operation.

The first phase of the contract has since been completed with the delivery of the entire aircraft, while yesterday infrastructure handover and commissioning ceremony marked the completion of the second phase,” it said.

The statement commended “the Governments of Nigeria and the United States and everyone, who made the project a reality, including those who graced the event yesterday, particularly the Charge D’affaires US Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Greene, and representative of the US Air Force, Brigadier General Joel W. Safranek among several others.”

Meanwhile, NAF announced plans to induct new platforms into its order of battle as part of activities to mark the 59th Anniversary celebration scheduled to hold from May 4-7, 2023 at the NAF Base, Emene, Enugu State.

The Chairman Organising Committee, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day Celebration 2023, Air Commodore Chukwuedo Illoh, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the new platforms to be inducted are DA-62, Wing Loong II UAV and CW 40 UAV.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

The chairman further noted that the theme of the 59th Anniversary, ‘Doctrinal Imperative for Successful Nigerian Air Force Operations’, is aimed at emphasising and promoting air mindedness among NAF personnel and ensuring a common frame of reference on the most effective approach to air power employment especially in joint military operations at this critical stage in the nation’s history.

Air Commodore Illoh stated that the NAF remained a highly technical service with the fundamental mission of ensuring the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfill other air power tasks demanded by national defence and security imperatives.

“This year, the NAF will be commemorating its 59 years of existence. There is no doubt that the service has grown over the years into a formidable and respected force within the African continent and even beyond.

“Pursuant to its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of our dear nation through the application of air power, the service is also determined to ensure a peaceful and progressive country. It is pertinent to note that the NAF has also made appreciable progress and significant contributions in the areas of internal security, humanitarian and peace-keeping operations as well as restoration and sustenance of democracy on the African continent.

“It is only rational therefore, to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years,” he said.

Speaking further on the activities lined up to enlighten the citizens of NAF efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality within the Country, he explained that the activities include Juma’at prayers, 28 April 2023, while the Inter-denominational church service takes place on Sunday, 30 April 2023 respectively.

“There will also be medical outreaches to host communities across the country on 2 May 2023. Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) will also embark on humanitarian support activities to some selected communities in the country on 4 May 2023.

“All these are geared towards winning the consent and support as well as appreciating Nigerians for their support and goodwill over the years. There will also be a mini Golf Kitty which will take place in Enugu on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

“For the first time, this year’s anniversary will also feature a Doctrine Penetration Competition among the ,six commands of the NAF including Headquarters NAF. This is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 4 May 2023 in addition to the Pulling out Parade of senior officers who recently retired from the Service after many years of meritorious service to our dear Country. Additionally, there will also be Gala Night. These events will take place on Friday, 5 May 2023.

“The activities marking the NAF Day celebration are expected to end on Saturday, 6 May 2023 with a ceremonial parade, aerial display and induction of new platforms into the NAF Order of Battle. Other events lined up to round off the celebration are exhibitions and photo gallery display,” he said.

He urged the general public, especially the people of Enugu State not to panic due to the movement of air platforms that would be taking part in the event.