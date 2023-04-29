Fashion Reality Show, ‘Layole’s Lounge’ Unveiled

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After almost a decade hiatus from the screens, broadcaster, actress, and red-carpet host, Layole Oyatogun has unveiled a new Fashion Reality programme – ‘Layole’s Lounge’. The fashion series which debuts May 6, 2023, is an attempt to fill the gap in dearth of premium fashion shows on the television screen.

She describes the show as highlighting behind-the-scenes of African celebrities’ fashion. The Fashion Reality series, according to the host and producer, Layole, was conceptualised ten years ago and after much work, challenges and planning with her GLAM Team, will screen thirteen episodes of the program, featuring the hottest celebrities from Africa.

Speaking on the project, Layole, the daughter of late veteran broadcaster Walter Oyatogun, said, “As a broadcaster, I have presented fashion programmes among other events in the past and I found out that we can really showcase the best of fashion, hence, Layole’s Lounge which is a dream come true and the first of many productions.”

Towards the premiere of the Fashion Reality show on Saturday, May 6 in Africa Magic Family Channel, a party holds on May 1 with Layole and friends which will also have the presence of celebs that featured in the reality fashion show set around A-list cast and their most fashionable and Insta-worthy moments.

The show would deliver the deep gist behind red-carpet fashion and glamour of Africa’s top entertainment celebrities. Layole’s Lounge is a journey into the world of glamour and glitz of celebrity fashion. It is a fashion reality series that captures the magic of celebrity dress up and transformation from fit to finish.

It takes a look at happenings behind-the-scene of a red carpet appearance; the anxiety, fun, frustration, happiness, and stress that go into creating the perfect red carpet look. A graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Layole started her career co-presenting an entertainment show called ‘Star Dust’ with her younger sister Mofe Oyatogun on MITV.

After leaving Silverbird Television almost a decade ago, she established her Public Relations and Management company (LOPR) where she represents celebrity clients. Layole has hosted various fashion weeks across the globe including Mercedes Benz fashion week in Pretoria and New York and the AMAA (Africa Movie Academy Awards).

She has also hosted events such as the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Pageant, Africa Fashion Week and lots more during her time at Silverbird. She anchored the Cadbury breakfast TV show, MBGN Dairy, Page 3.