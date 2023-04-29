Education, Good Behaviour, Will Open Many Doors for You, Obi Tells Students

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reminded students across the country, the need to take their education more seriously, saying that good education, when combined with right attitude and behaviour will open many doors for them in life.

Obi, a very vocal enthusiast for education, made the remarks yesterday at the third year remembrance of His Majesty Eze Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, novelist and former Traditional Leader of Ndikelionwu, organised by the Nigerian Book Foundation. He explained to the students that good education and not money will make them great in life.

He maintained that education remains the best inheritance he received from his parents. Narrating his journey in life, Obi recalled how as a young student he met and was inspired by many champions of education.

Obi told the students of how, as a young student, he encountered great men like the late Igbo Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; former President of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon; Nigerian Cardinal of the Catholic Church, Francis Cardinal Arinze; at various times.

He continued, “By receiving good education, I was able to climb up through the ladder of success and become what I am today. As a Governor, I was pleased to meet all of these men again and work with them closely. That is how far education can take you in life.”

In welcoming and appreciating Obi for addressing the students, the Co-President of Nigerian Book Foundation, Prof. Stella Chinyere Okunna, described Obi as a great lover of education. He recalled how under Obi’s administration, Anambra State moved from 26th to 1st position in WAEC and NECO.

She revealed that it was Obi who instituted the Nigerian Book Foundation to help young students, noting that it was Obi who built the Kenneth Dike State Library where the event was held.

Adding his voice, the Traditional Ruler of Obosi Community and Co-Host of the event, HM Igwe Chidubem Iweka III, explained that Obi’s presence at the event was out of the love he has for education. He presented, as a gift to Obi, his book titled ‘August Inmates’, which he said centres on corruption, the very ills Peter Obi was fighting to flush out of the Nigerian system.

He prayed God to bless Obi and grant his desire for New Nigeria.

