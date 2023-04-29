Death Toll from Jos Tanker Explosion Hits 14

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Death toll from the tanker explosion in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that claimed lives and properties on Thursday has risen to 14.

No fewer than 10 persons had died and their remains burnt beyond recognition when a petrol-laden tanker exploded after its driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into a densely populated Bauchi junction community in Jos. Several persons were severely injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.

The police in a statement had confirmed the death of 10 persons, But THISDAY gathered yesterday evening that four of the injured persons could not recover and had died from the pains of the injury yesterday.

It was also gathered that among the 14 victims were two students of the University of Jos.

An eyewitness, Mallam Abdulrahman Mado had said that the accident occurred at about 1.00p.m. on Thursday, adding that the driver of the tanker lost control of the truck while sloping down from Bauchi Ring-Road. He said that as the driver struggled with the wheel, the tank pulled off from the body of the truck and rolled into a ditch by the roadside where it exploded and caused monumental havoc.

He said that a large crowd at the junction was caught in the inferno as they tried to escape, fearing that some victims may have been trapped under the tank, and burnt beyond recognition.

Mado said that victims were most likely unsuspecting motorcyclists and pedestrians who could not escape before they were trapped, adding that the late arrival of personnel of the Fire Service was the bane of the havoc. Ten recovered bodies were deposited at the state Specialist Hospital.

Lamenting the loss of lives and the extent of damage, state Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, said he was saddened by the unfortunate incident. He commiserated with the families of the bereaved

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Gyang Bere, the Governor-elect assured that his administration will reorganise the centre to provide a conducive atmosphere for business and ensure free flow of traffic.