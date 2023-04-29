Anambra Police Arrest Three Suspected IPOB Members During Robbery Operation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Three armed robbery suspects, who have confessed to the Anambra State Police operatives as being members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested in Anambra State.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a press release made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State.

Ikenga said the men who were on a robbery operation engaged policemen at a checkpoint in a shooting match, after they were flagged down for a search.

Ikenga said: “I am delighted to provide you with update on achievements recorded by the Command in our fight against crime and criminality. We have made significant progress in reducing crime rates and ensuring a sustainable peace for the safety and security of citizens in the State.

“On 27/4/2023 by 7:50pm, the forward operating (FOB) in Aguata, while on stop and search duty at Afor Nnobi road intercepted two vehicles, one unmarked brown Lexus jeep and a black Prado Jeep with Reg Nos. GWA 696 CM, Abuja.

“The occupants of the vehicle who refused to stop when police flagged them down, started shooting sporadically to escape police screening. The operatives engaged the armed men in gun battle, rescued one of their victims and arrested three of the gang members suspected to members.

“While other gang members escaped the scene, the suspects now in custody, confessed to be members of outlawed ESN/IPOB group and mentioned the various camps/criminal hideouts were, they operate from.”

The command said that a number of incriminating items were found on the hoodlums, including: three AK47, two Cell phones, two Bulletproof vest, two Walking talkie, one Police uniform (camouflage),4 AK47 Magazines, one hundred and twenty Live ammunition, one Police belt, one Hand glove, a pair of Police boot, two Police caps, one military T-shirt and one blue police uniform.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects to include: Hyicent Ujwuika aged 45years, Sunday Samuel Akpan aged 31years and Chinonso Offor aka wolf aged 24years.

Ikenga said efforts are in place to ensure arrest of fleeing member of the gang.