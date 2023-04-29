70 Cheers to the Spirit Mike Adenuga At 70

Richard Mofe Damijo

How does one begin to talk about this paragon well known across many verses as the Spirit of Africa. And even when one gets started, how is it possible to say everything you want to say about this White hat in a few words. I can only endeavour but caveat that no number of words penned down will do justice to this luminary.

There is a mystery to this great man but no ambiguity as he says it always as it is and is not given to overstatement of any kind. I Met you about 32 years ago in the company of my late wife, May Ellen Ezekiel, and my good friend, Dele Momodu, and since then I don’t think I have seen you again more than three times. Yet in all of these, you are probably the one man who has impacted my life the most.

As an actor, I was very sure of how I wanted to ply my trade and how I wanted to be regarded by society. It didn’t take too long for you to come into my life to revalidate how I always wanted to be seen. One of many was the birth of Globacom where you made me a brand ambassador for life as it were because I have never known any other brand that can regard me the way you have done over the years even when you have no reason to.

You are the one Man that gives a person a stupendous gift and then it takes a lifetime to even see you to say thank you, that is if you even remember at the time of thanking you what exactly you are being thanked for. Your simplicity is an essential mark of your greatness, and your consistency has made you a pacesetter in every sphere you have ventured in.

I recall asking you over the phone for a job for my wife many years ago and you granting my wish without a second thought. Today, over 12 years later my wife still works for Glo where she has grown immensely both professionally and individually.

I dare not open the box of others that you have equally impacted. I may be forced to write a book. From entertainers to sports men and women and people from all works of life whose lives and careers you have transformed without so much as a glimpse of you.

As you turn 70, I take immense pleasure in knowing that this will not be a burdensome weight of accumulated years but a rebirth. I know that the next decade will be one of pacesetting innovations and I am exhilarated to be a passenger on this journey with you.

On behalf of my grateful, thankful family and my humble self, that you have refused to stop calling `Bros`, when the full Warri nation knows you are the `Bros(xt) of all brosses`. We just want to say happy 70th birthday to the one and only MAA! Respect…