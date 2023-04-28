US Varsity Shortlists Bodex Social Media Hangout for African Civic Engagement Summit

The University of Georgia, USA has shortlisted award winning digital and traditional media programme, Bodex Social Media Hangout, for African Civic Engagement Summit, billed to hold in Nairobi, Kenya in May.

A letter addressed to the convener of Bodex Social Media Hangout, Bodex F. Hungbo, by the Summits organisers reads: “We are delighted to inform you that you have been selected to participate in the African Civic Engagement Summit for the 2022-2023 African Civic Engagement Academy. The reviewers were impressed with the quality of your Civic Engagement Action Plan and with your participation in the Academy.

The organisers further noted that Hungbo would join others to tap from the wisdom of distinguished speakers, network with other ACEA participants, and have an opportunity to share her Civic Engagement Action Plan for feedback.

In her reaction, Hungbo said she’s excited to be chosen as one of the few candidates selected for the global summit. Describing it as a rare privilege, she explained that the aim of Bodex Social Media Hangout is to contribute to the global objectives of deploying social media for social good, promote culture and tradition in the society, as well as encourage the efforts of ethical adopters to recognize the impact of social media while celebrating, inspiring and motivating Netizens to ethically use social media in creating value.

“In 2019, when the event started in Nigeria, little did we know it would get an international recognition award, let alone an opportunity for international summit presentation. I recently completed a Civic Engagement course at University of Georgia, initiated by African Civic Engagement Academy, and submitted my annual digital media programme as my action plan for the course. As fate would have it, the event was shortlisted for a presentation in Kenya,” she enthused.

Continuing, Hungbo, who is popularly known as Bodex, said: “The vision of the programme is to contribute to the global objective of social media use, but we didnt know it will come this soon to have a worldwide recognition while planning for the fourth edition.

“Before the completion of the Civic Engagement Course, we were asked to do a project plan around our course of studies, and any jaw-dropping plan giving the wow moment during vetting will be shortlisted for this year’s Summit in Kenya. Since the topics were about inclusion, education, media and journalism, governance, and NGO, I decided to tailor Bodex Social Media Hangout to suit the topic, which is media-related and to my greatest surprise, it got selected for the presentation.

“Now, our event is part of the 60 action plans chosen out of thousands of participants, to discuss our challenges, impacts and goals to several other countries present at the summit. Thanks to everyone and our sponsors who have supported us in anyway, and attended the event. You all have made us go global. Good things will never depart from you and your households. We are honoured and grateful.”

Meanwhile, topics for discussion at the Kenyan Summit will include strategies for engaging the public sector, inclusion of marginalized groups, and leading change.