Sudan Crisis: Over 7000 People Stranded at Egyptian Border

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said over 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, were not allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening from war torn Sudan.

Chairman, NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure in a statement issued by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM on Friday in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa called on those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along the borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for them to have access to their various destinations.

The chairman also said the Nigerian mission in Egypt had been working on the issue, as the Egyptian authorities were insisting on visas by Africans to transit to their countries.

She appealed to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa.

The crisis reportedly started on April 15 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary RSF, both headed by army generals. (NAN)