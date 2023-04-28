South-east Govs, Pa Clark, Adebanjo, Iwuanyanwu, Sultan, Ooni of Ife Others to Grace Unity Summit in Enugu

Sunday Okobi

Eminent Nigerians from all walks of life will grace the second edition of the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria II’ summit in Enugu next Friday.

The governors of the five South-east states would be led by their Chairman, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State, to grace the summit.

The event which will be hosted by a leading Igbo Think-Tank, Uzuko Umunna, will be co-chaired by elder statesman and Chairman, Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse.

Other personalities expected at the event include the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark; his Afenifere counterpart, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Pogu Bitrus, and Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okey Emuchay.

In a statement issued by the Head of Media Committee, Collins Steve Ugwu, and made available to THISDAY, the Chairman, Nzuko Umunna Handshake Across Nigeria Planning Committee, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, indicated that legal luminary, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), will deliver the keynote address on the theme: ‘Building Bridges for a New Nigeria’, while the guest speakers are Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, spokesman of Northern Elders Forum; Dr. Regina Amadi Njoku, Senator Shehu Sani, and Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yorubaland.

It further stated that the Sultan of Sokoto, HRM Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar; HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman South-east Council of Traditional Rulers; the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, are the royal fathers of the day.

The organisers revealed in the statement made available to THISDAY that going by interests and confirmations, the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria’ project is receiving, it is clear that consensus for peace and unity in Nigeria is above board from all patriots who believe “that our wishes for true greatness must become a real time testimony of our current generation.”

The organisers had earlier explained that the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria’ project is dedicated to expanding friendships and cementing bonds between Ndigbo and other nationalities of Nigeria, adding that “it will again raise the decibel of our strength in diversities, as our great heritage for our desired unity and development.”