Oshoala Leads Barca Femeni to Third Successive UCL Final 

Five-time Women African Footballer of the Year and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, yesterday led Barcelona Femeni to aggregate 2-1 victory over Chelsea Ladies to reach their third consecutive Champions League final.

The feat, no doubt asserts the Nigerian star as the first African to play in the prestigious women’s tournament for the third time aside the fact that she was the first from the continent to score in the final match when Barcelona lost 1-4 to Lyon two seasons ago.

After a grueling 60 minutes action without a goal, Oshoala had to be substituted by Salma Paralluelo.

It was however Caroline Graham Hansen that haunted Chelsea again having scored the lone goal in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week to give Barcelona a slender lead to the Camp Nou match.

The English side facing the Spanish team who had won their last 19 home games in Europe, were equally prepared for the night. They dared Barca Femeni’s roaring 70,000 fans and even equalised four minutes after the home side scored in the 60th minute.

Chelsea pushed for the winner as they still trailed on aggregate but it never came as Barcelona confirmed their place in the final for a third successive year.

The defeat ended Chelsea’s pursuit of a treble this season. They however remain firmly in the Women’s Super League title race and will compete with Manchester United Ladies for the Women’s FA Cup.

