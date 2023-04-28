Niger Gov Removes Pilgrims Board Executive Secretary, Makes New Appointment

Laleye Dipo Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has removed the Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ismaila Makun.

The removal of Makun came barely two months to this year’s hajj which the former executive secretary has been preparing the state for.

No reason was given for the removal of Makun who has been in office as the executive secretary for over two years out of his four year first term. However, a statement issued by the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) stated that the governor has approved the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Aliyu as the new executive secretary with immediate effect.

The SSG, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in the statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, said: “The appointment of Muhammad Awwal Aliyu to the challenging position was based on professionalism, merit, proven credentials, integrity, and outstanding records of decades of experience.”

According to the statement, “The new executive secretary is expected to comply with the operational structure and policy objectives as contained in the state Pilgrims Welfare Board.”

Matane also reminded the executive secretary that “he is also expected to bring his knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“The governor congratulates Muhammad Awwal Aliyu on the appointment and wishes him success and God’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of his office,” the statement noted.

The statement did not give any reason for the removal of the erstwhile executive secretary.