Niger Electoral Tribunal Begins Sitting on Monday in Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Governorship and National Assembly Election Petition tribunal is to commence sitting in Minna the Niger state capital on Monday a dependable source close to the panel has told THISDAY.

The three man panel is made up of JusSTICE Mrs A.O OPESANWO Chairman with Justices Nasiru Samimu, Sylvester Popnen as members

Mr Usman Jankoli, according to the findings is the Secretary of the tribunal.

THISDAY learnt that so far no petition had been received from candidates that contested the governorship election which the All Progressives Congress standard-bearer Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago won.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi and deputy Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) Mr. Pius Wakili have said they would not be approaching the tribunal to seek redress.

Wakili told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the task before the NNPP was to rebuild the party for future contest not pursuing any legal matter

On his part the PDP flag bearer Isah Kantigi, described the governorship election as “a family affair” hence will not be going to court .

THISDAY learnt that so far 10 petitions arising from the National Assembly election have been filed before the tribunal.

Among them are the one between Abdullahi Abubakar Lado of the APC and Tanko Adamu of the PDP, that between Abdullahi Usman also of the APC and Mr Gana Joshua Audu of the

PDP as well as the case between Alhaji Abubakar Shehu of the PDP and Abdullahi Garba of the APC.

APC’s Haruna Abubakar Magaji has also dragged the victorious Tanko Adamu of the PDP before the tribunal the same step taken by Shehu Mohammed Abdullahi of the PDP against APCs Sani Bello Abubakar who is also the sitting Governor of the state .

Also, according to the findings, Alhaji Najeem Abdillahi of the PDP has taken Shehu Salleh Rijau to the tribunal, even as Abdulmalik Mohammed of the PDP also is challenging the victory of Baraje Yussuf Kure of the APC just as Alhaji Saidu Abdullahi of the PDP is contesting the victory of the APC.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ricco Mohammed of the PDP also filed a petition against APCs Alhaji Ismaila Musa Modibbo while APCs Senator Bima Enagi is also challenging the victory of PDPs Peter Nda Alikali.

All the petitioners alleged serious infractions in the conduct of the National Assembly elections and therefore joined the Independent National Electoral Commission the electoral umpire in the cases.