New Aren Eggon Emerges May 5, Gov Sule Tells Eggon Nation

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday disclosed that a new paramount ruler of Eggon nation (the Aren Eggon) in the state was expected to emerge on May 5 this year.

The new Aren Eggon, when emerged, will succeed the late Aren Eggon, Dr. Bala Angbazo, who died last year.

The governor disclosed the cheering news to members of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lafia.

He announced that the state Ministry for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs has been directed to commence the selection process for the new Aren Eggon.

According to the governor, “The Eggon Traditional Council has 22 kingmakers, but with only three available to select the new Aren Eggon.

“The law empowers the governor to use even only one kingmaker to select the new Aren Eggon. We will now use the three kingmakers to select the new Aren Eggon. I don’t even know the kingmakers and won’t even meet with them.”

He, however, assured the state that his administration would not interfere in the selection process of the new paramount ruler of Eggon nation, even as he urged stakeholders to shun acts capable of breaching the existing peace.

