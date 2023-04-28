Mbah Inaugurates Transition Committee, Wants Implementable Action Plan

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has inaugurated a 64-man Transition Committee ahead of the May 29 takeoff of his administration.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday, Mba said that they have a duty to produce an implementable action plan in line with his manifesto for the transformation of the state.

Mbah said: “The people of Enugu State chose us, believing that we are going to take them through a consequential journey of growth, development, and greatness. We also chose you because we believe that with your expertise, we are able to reduce this journey to an empirical and verifiable roadmap,”.

Speaking further, he said: “So, we have taken the view of what Enugu can achieve in the next four to eight years. As you also know, Enugu has always played a consequential role in the developmental trajectory of this country. And it is our hope that with the vision and dreams that we have, Enugu State can take back that preeminent position that she has always played in the development of this country.”

He noted that the growth level his administration plans to achieve cannot come from the public sector alone, adding that it will happen through constructive investment; and that will come largely from the private sector.

“But we also believe that with the vision and dream we have expressed, with the work you are going to do in this Committee, they are achievable despite being ambitious because they are measurable,”he said. “We are going to provide the key enablers to attract businesses because businesses are not Father Christmas. They are interested in returns on investment,” he added.

Also speaking during the inauguration, Nigeria’s foremost political economist, Pat Utomi, lauded the vision and imagination of the governor-elect, noting that they were capable of powering a new Enugu State to fruition.

While emphasising the power of imagination, Utomi said that the major difference between leaders of the First Republic and those that came after them remained the power of imagination and commitment to human development.

He commended Mbah, whom he said had shown the capacity to dream dreams, espouse vision and think outside the box while also

“The first business of any government desirous of transforming a country or state was to ensure strict observance of the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and building trust in the system,” he said.

Earlier In his speech, Chairman of the committee and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa), Ike Chioke, said that it was an honour to be called upon to help to distill and transform Mbah’s ambitious vision to implementable plans.

“I believe that we have a task by transforming your manifesto into tangible, actionable and measurable indicators and policies that will enable Mbah’s administration to achieve those audacious plans,” he said.