Hope Rises for Aba Residents as Otti Invites Julius Berger to Inspect Strategic Road for Reconstruction

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti has given a clear indication that he would fulfill his campaign promise to embark on a holistic transformation of Aba, the commercial and industrial hub of the state.



He signalled the new lease of life coming for the residents of Enyimba City as a team of engineers from the renowned construction giant, Julius Berger yesterday carried out an inspection of Port Harcourt road, Aba.



The Julius Berger team, accompanied by journalists, was hailed by Aba residents as they walked the length of the 5.9km road assessing the sordid state of the very strategic road which traverses Aba South and Ugwunagbo local governments.



Port Harcourt road, which ranks among the most strategic roads in Aba has been abandoned for over 20 years by successive administrations. The road is now a stretch of bushes, ponds and refuse dump interspersed at various sections of the road.



Abia governments since 1999, made feeble attempts to rehabilitate the road but fell short.

Even after a massive and indiscriminate destruction of buildings was carried out by the outgoing Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration it still ended up abandoning the road.



But the media adviser to Alex Otti, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma told journalists after the inspection tour of the road by the Julius Berger engineers that the sordid state of Port Harcourt Road would soon become a thing of the past.



He said the Abia governor-elect had, during the 2023 electioneering, pledged to invite Julius Berger “to come to Abia and fix our roads.”

According to him, Otti has been discussing with not only Julius Berger, but other construction firms expected to be involved in the infrastructural transformation of Abia.



Ekeoma, explained that the Julius Berger engineers were in Aba to see the reality of the poor state of the Port Harcourt road and, “the tragedy that has befallen our people” due to the failure of government to rehabilitate the road.

“They(Julius Berger) now have first-hand information on what is on ground and we’re expecting the needful to be done in a matter of weeks,” he said.

The media adviser emphasised that, “Otti considers it a top priority to begin with Port Harcourt road(after his inauguration next month)while discussions are ongoing on other roads”.



He said: “Port Harcourt road is of strategic importance to our people. It is a legendary road. Hundreds of thousands of people who live in this area and millions that pass through the road every year have been adversely affected while businesses have collapsed”.

Ekeoma said the choice of Julius Berger was in line with Otti’s “firm promise to use grade ‘A’ contractors to execute projects so that they will stand the test of time and the positive impact would be felt by our people.”



However, he pointed out that, “no contract has been awarded” by the governor-elect, adding that “nothing will be done in secret (because) when it is awarded Abians will know everything, including the length of the road, cost, specifications.”

“That is how it’s going to be because government is answerable to the people. There will be no secrecy (under Otti’s administration),” he said.