EMEPAN Masterclass on Social Service to Feature Female Experts

Three female entrepreneurs have been selected as the resource persons for the upcoming Entertainment Media and Events Promotion Association of Nigeria (EMEPAN) masterclass on social service. 

Themed Building Capacity and Imparting Due Diligence in Social Service, the masterclass will have filmmaker and founder of Clare Cares Foundation, Clare Ezeakacha; Female Gaffer and founder/CEO of En-Touche Lighting House, Precious Flora; and Executive Director of Noble Heart Children Foundation Mar’yam Thaoban sharing their wealth of experience and ideas with EMEPAN members.

The workshop which will take place April 29, at the CCX Premium Bar and Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, presents a significant opportunity for young entrants in the sector to have one-on-one sessions with industry experts who will inspire and motivate them to exhibit professionalism while rendering their service to society. 

The event is in collaboration with Passion for Excellence (PAFEX) and powered by Don Pée Arts and Gallery, the flagship brand of Spanish Kingdom Group.

