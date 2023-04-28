Dozy Mmobuosi, GTI  Affirming Growing Private Sector Confidence in NPFL

Private sector confidence to invest in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is building as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation penned an unprecedented billion Naira renewal deal for the second edition of the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season Tournament.

After the first of its kind Sponsorship prize money of ₦130million for the first edition that held in November last year, Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation has now staked ₦1.2billion in prize money pool for the winner and runners-up with the winner set to receive ₦1billion and ₦200million for the second placed side.

The IMC at inauguration was mandated to stabilise the NPFL and position the league to attract investors and sponsors.

GTI, a finance investment company was the first to embrace the reformed league when through The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF), it signed to inject over ₦1billion for administrative and marketing of the league with an objective to grow the league to a ₦5billion industry in the next five years.

At a ceremony in Abuja in early January, GTI had presented ₦200million to the 20 NPFL clubs as season’s start-up grant in addition to providing funds for enhanced indemnities for Match Officials and also ensure live broadcast of NPFL matches.

Chairman of the IMC, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the development as the private sector’s vote of confidence in the ongoing reforms of the NPFL.

“I am encouraged that our work to reposition the league is being well received by corporate Nigeria and I see the Dozy Mmobuosi Pre-season Tournament as a fantastic opportunity to signal to others that we now have a league they can partner with to showcase their products and services while providing young football talents in the country the enablement to live their dreams”.

Concurring, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi, who sits atop a global multi-million dollars tech business minced no words in demonstrating his confidence in the NPFL as the right platform to impact on the overall good of football in Nigeria.

“We decided to expand the scope of the tournament from four to 12 in response to growing demand from fans and stakeholders for more high-level football action”, Mmobuosi explained and added that arising from the satisfaction derived from the inaugural edition, “we are pleased to inject more funds to the tournament to enable teams to invest more resources in players, facilities, and infrastructure in order to attract top talents to the league and raise the overall standard of football in Nigeria”.

Echoing his boss, Ebuwa Martins Agbonwaneten, the CEO of Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation reiterated that the Foundation is committed to working with NPFL to contribute to the social and economic development of Nigerian youths through football.

“The Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup Football Tournament is an excellent platform to promote the growth and development of Nigerian football. We look forward to another successful tournament and the opportunity to showcase the best of Nigerian football”, remarked Agbonwaneten.