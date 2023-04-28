Digital Learning: Lagos to Partner UNICEF to Reduce Out-of-School ChildrenFunmi Ogundare

The Lagos State government yesterday expressed readiness to leverage on the digital platforms provided by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to reduce the challenge of out-of-school children in rural communities.



The Director, Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Education, Dr. Afolabi Adejare, who made this known at a two-day media dialogue with the theme, ‘Digital Learning Platform’s, organised by National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), stated that it would bring to bear the existing Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) platform with which UNICEF had trained over 3,000 facilitators and provided tablets for such purpose.



He explained that the initiative was imperative as it would help children improve their learnings especially with the audio-visual system provided, which will reduce abstract learn.

“We are leveraging on existing NLP, an online/offline platform designed to compliment the existing system of impacting knowledge and learning, it’s an initiative of federal, state government in partnership with UNICEF.



“We have a number of out- of-school children, and some who are slow in assimilating; so this platform will help them listen, watch, learn and understand better what they are being taught in the classroom.



“It’s a complimentary platform used to boost the normal traditional learning system which we are using to reduce and address such issues, especially in places like Makoko and other suburbs.



The Director noted that the idea was to bridge the gap between the fast and the slow learners, adding that every child can learn at his/her own pace, and also revise topics that they can understand and assimilate.

He added that teachers are incorporated in the system, as they have opportunity to teach students by projecting the contents because children are able to learn faster with audiovisual materials.



Speaking with journalists, the Programme Specialist, UNICEF, Joannes Yimbesalu, emphasised on its ‘Youth Agency Market Place’ (YOMA) initiative, a digital platform created by young people which allows them to connect and build the future they want.



He noted that the initiative gives them opportunity to earn token and build capacity in scholarships.

According to him, “we are concerned about young people and giving them the platform across Africa to be employable and the key thing is promoting opportunities for these people.



“We need to create this awareness to also promote the opportunity in the rural communities and urban areas, so young people can have access to the opportunities for employment.

“One of the key things is about targeting the most maginalised, and the focus is working with key stakeholders and the media to ensure that no child is left behind.”