Delta State Govt Moves to Boost Access to Education

Udora Orizu x-rays how Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is providing better opportunities for students in Delta state through access to quality education

When Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa assumed office as Governor of Delta State in 2015, he expressed a commitment to provide better opportunities for children in the State to access quality education.

True to his words, Governor Okowa has built nine model technical colleges, of which three have already taken off fully in Obiaruku Asaba and Effurun.

The newly established Model Technical Colleges in Delta State are currently attracting students from private secondary schools in the State, it has been confirmed. During a tour of the Model Technical Colleges in Asaba, the State capital and in Efurrun, Uvwie local government of the State, it was abundantly clear why this is so.

The other Model Technical Colleges championed by the Okowa administration have reached various stages of completion in Orerokpe, Omadino, Oghareki, Irri, Akugbene and Kiagbodo.

Before now, technical education was neglected in Delta until Governor Okowa resuscitated existing technical colleges in the State and built more.

The establishment of the nine Model Technical Colleges followed the government’s initial plan to rehabilitate six existing technical colleges it met on the ground.

The Okowa administration recorded impressive performance by staying true and revamping the six existing technical colleges, which are sited in Sapele, Agbor, Kwale, Issele-Uku, Ofagbe and Ogor.

The Model Technical Colleges in Asaba and Effurun are laced with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

All subjects taught in secondary schools are taught along with technical subjects in the Model Technical Colleges. The school buildings are magnificent and the landscaping of the schools is beautiful to behold.

Speaking to a team of visiting journalists from across the country, a tutor at the Model Technical College, Effurun, Prince Anthony Nkwa, disclosed why parents are attracted to bringing their children and wards to the school.

According to Nkwa, who teaches electrical skills at the technical college, many parents were attracted by the finishing of the buildings.

“However, when the parents come here, they see the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and they are even more attracted. All our workshops are fully equipped. We teach all secondary school subjects along with technical subjects. When our students enter senior classes, they branch off to their chosen area of specialization. We have electrical, carpentry, plumbing, welding and fabrication, fashion and design and many others,” Nkwa said

If you visit the Model Technical Colleges, you will see that they are great establishments, looking more like universities. Beautiful edifices house the classrooms and the laboratories and there are so many ancillary support structures that are at the back of the institutions.

Students who attend these schools will no doubt excel more than their equals. The environment of the schools is conducive to teaching and learning.

In that comfort, they can truly learn and prepare themselves for the future.

Meanwhile, a special-purpose university has been carved out to cater for students who will graduate from the various technical colleges spread across the State. The Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro is fit for the purpose.

The Delta State Government through the Ministry of Technical Education has employed 513 teaching and non-teaching staff for the state technical colleges.