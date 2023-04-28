Burutu Poly, Delta Thanksgiving Day, 3 Others Bills Passed

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Five executive bills sent by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday has been passed by the legislature, which gave the bills accelerated consideration on Wednesday.

Governor-elect and Speaker of the House, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, presided over the legislative session that ensured that the five bills sailed through the crucial first, second and third readings seamlessly at Wednesday’s plenary.

The bills passed include the High Court Amendment Bill; the College of Health Science and Technology Bill; Delta State Polytechnic Burutu Bill; the Delta State Creative Industry Development Bill; and; a bill for a law to designate May 29 each year as Delta State Thanksgiving Day.

Besides the Delta State Thanksgiving Day Bill, others were forwarded to the State Assembly on Tuesday by the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for necessary legislative attention and read at plenary by Speaker Oborevwori.

Leading debates on each of the bills, the Majority leader, Hon Ferguson Onwo, commended the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for what he described as his forthrightness and proactive disposition in presenting the bills.

Onwo explained that the bill for the amendment of the State High Court Law, 2001 seeks to increase the number of high court judges in Delta State from 40 to 45 judges.

Supported by his deputy, Oboro Preyor, the majority leader argued that the amendment would further speed up the dispensation of justice in the state and help in decongesting the courts of cases.

On the bill for a law to repeal the School of Health Technology law 2002 and enact the College of Health Sciences and Technology law, Onwo, described as enormous the benefits to the state’s educational system of the institution’s upgrade, particularly the health sector.

The Bill to repeal the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, Law 2006 and enact the Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu Law 2023, draw appreciative remarks from the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo and his deputy, Oboro Preyor, who pointed out the advantages of the upgrade of the school to a polytechnic.

Speaking extensively on the merits of the bill, the lawmakers were unanimous that following the anticipated upgrade, the institution would among others, have increased chance of enhanced funding and infrastructural development.

The Delta State Creative Industries Development bill also received so much excitement from the lawmakers as the proposed law seeks to provide for the development and promotion of the creative industries through establishment of development fund, encouraging public- private partnership and providing incentives for creative entrepreneurs and workers.

Onwo, his deputy, Preyor, the member representing Ughelli South, Reuben Izeze, Warri South-West, Emomotimi Guwor and Uvwie, Solomon Ighrapata, acknowledged the leading role of Deltans in the creative and entertainment industry, stressing that the proposed law would provide solid platforms for further growth in the sector in Delta State.

The lawmakers emphasised that for talent development to thrive in the state, adequate budgetary provisions was key and commended Governor Okowa for his commitment to leaving behind lasting legacies as his administration winds up on May 29 2023.

The debate on the merits of the bill for a law to designate May 29 each year as Delta State Thanksgiving Day, Acknowledging the Importance of Gratitude among the People of Delta State, also got unanimous approval of the lawmakers.

The majority leader said that the state had achieved a lot, in terms of development, peace and unity under God’s watch, in spite of the tough times and challenges, hence the proposed law to designate May 29 of each year as Thanksgiving Day in appreciation of benevolence of God to the people.

Separate motions for the third reading of the bills and their subsequent passage were moved by the majority leader and subsequently adopted.