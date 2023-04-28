Buhari Celebrates Mike Adenuga at 70

.Says his goodwill, charity attract global recognitions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jnr, as he celebrates his 70th birthday on April 29, 2023.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, celebrated the entrepreneur, whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON.

President Buhari affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country.

The President extolled the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

As the philanthropist turns a septuagenarian, the President believed the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honour for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari prayed that Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, will grow in health, strength, and continual sound mind.