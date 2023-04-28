APC Crisis: Lukman Drags Adamu to Court over Refusal to Convene NEC Meeting

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman, North-west, Dr. Salihu Lukman has dragged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdulahi Adamu before an Abuja High Court over his refusal to convene the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National caucus meeting of the party.

Lukman had in an open letter to Adamu last week gave him a week ultimatum to convene the NEC meeting or he would be dragged to court.

However, Lukman made good his threat Thursday when he instituted a case with Suit No: FHC/ABJICS/ 573, with APC, Adamu, the Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined in the suit as first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

Lukman in the originating summons through his attorney prayed the court that the APC, Adamu, Omisore and INEC within 30 days after service of this summons on them, inclusive of the days of such service, cause an appearance to be entered for them to this summons which was issued upon the application.

The questions for determination in the originating summons included whether by the provisions of Article 9.2 (1) of the APC Constitution as amended, the Plaintiff, Lukman being a registered member and national officer of the was not obligated to bring this action to give effect to the aims and objectives of the APC as enshrined in Article 7 of the APC Constitution and to ensure that the provisions of the APC Constitution are observed and respected by party members and national officers.

“Whether by the provisions of Articles 13.4 (iv) and 25.2 of the APC Constitution, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants are not obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC at which the Defendants shall present quarterly financial report on income and expenditure of the APC to the members of the National Executive Committee.

“Whether by the provisions of Articles 13.4 (ii) and 25.2 of the APC Constitution, the 1, 2nd and 3rd Defendants are not obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC at which the Defendants shall present quarterly reports containing the activities of the APC to the members of the National Executive Committee.”

“Whether by the provision of Article 13.4 (vi) and 25.2 of the APC Constitution, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants are not obligated to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC at which the Defendants shall present proposed guidelines and regulations governing the conduct of elections to the Party offices at all levels, and procedure for selecting Party candidates for elective offices, including the selection and zoning of leadership of the National Assembly to the members of the National Executive Committee.

Upon the determination of the above, Lukman prayed the court that a declaration that by the provisions of Article 9.2 (1) of the APC Constitution as amended that he was entitled to bring this action to give effect to the aims and objectives of the APC as enshrined in Article 7 of the APC Constitution and to ensure that the provisions of the APC Constitution are observed and respected by party members and national officers.

Lukman also prayed the court to mandate/direct the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants to immediately call for or cause to be called and held the meeting of NEC of the APC for purpose of presenting the activities of the party from the date of the last NEC meeting which was held on 28th April 2022 to the last meeting of the NWC held on 17th April 2023.

“An order mandating/directing the 1, 2nd and 3rd defendants to immediately call for or cause to be called and held the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC for purpose of presenting proposed guidelines and regulations governing the conduct of elections to the party offices at all levels and procedure for selecting P

party candidates for elective offices, including the selection and zoning of leadership of the National Assembly to the members of the National Executive Committee.”