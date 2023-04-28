Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Showcases Commitment to Healthcare at Africa-UK Health Summit

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare, was a key sponsor at the Africa-UK Health Summit, which held recently in London. The Africa-UK Health Summit is a prestigious annual event that brings together key stakeholders to facilitate dialogue and partnerships aimed at addressing Africa’s pressing health challenges.



According to a statement yesterday, the Foundation’s sponsorship of the summit demonstrated its commitment to advancing healthcare in Africa and promoting collaborative efforts that lead to positive outcomes for African citizens.



Speaking during the summit at a session on, “Health Financing and the role of business,” the Chairman of the Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, stated that the per capita spend of African governments on healthcare was insufficient to address the complex healthcare challenges facing the continent and that the private sector had a major role to play in devising innovative solutions to close this funding gap.



One such innovative solution is the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria’s (PSHAN) ground-breaking initiative, the Adopt a Healthcare Facility, Programme (ADHFP), which seeks to establish one world-class primary healthcare centre in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, increasing access to affordable quality primary healthcare across the country.



During the summit, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation was presented with an award by PSHAN, for its adoption of 23 primary healthcare centres, a commitment of N2.3 billion, which will ensure that the healthcare centres have the right equipment, medical staff and drugs to provide comprehensive healthcare services in the communities for a five-year period.



Presenting the award, the Managing Director of PSHAN, Dr Tinuola Akinbolagbe, stated that approximately 90 per cent of the healthcare challenges faced by Nigerians could be addressed at the primary healthcare level.

She applauded the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for supporting the establishment of the primary healthcare centres and called on other private sector entities and individuals to follow suit and support the programme.