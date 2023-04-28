10th N’Assembly Leadership: Group Appeals to APC, Others to Back Wase

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As the battle for the leadership of the National Assembly continued to get tougher, a group known as Wase Bogghom Development Association (WBDA) has appealed to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other authorities concerned to zone the position of speaker of the House of the Representatives to the North-central zone of the country.

The group also called for the endorsement of the current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, for that position.

Addressing the press alongside other members, the group leader of the ABDA, Mr. Bala Mohammed Gar, said: “Our press briefing has been necessitated by recent political developments in the country and specifically on the zoning of the position of speakership of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly.

“It is on record that the North-central zone of this country has contributed immensely towards the victory of the APC at the just concluded polls, with our amiable Executive Governor, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong, serving as the APC’s campaign director general.

“It is equally on record that the zone has never produced a Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“On the strength of these, and in the interest of justice and equity which APC has always been known for and demonstrated, we are appealing to the leadership of the party and the authorities concerned to zone the position of the speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-central and specifically endorse the current deputy speaker, Wase, for that position.”

Gar observed that with Wase as speaker, a seamless transition would be afforded the party and nation at large, adding that he is an astute legislator and a loyal party man who is experienced in legislative business.

He said: “In the House of Representatives’ business, Wase was viewed by Pan-Nigerians who looked and saw to his appointment as Chairman of the Federal Character Committee twice from 2011 – 2019. He was also the deputy majority leader in the 8th Assembly and currently the deputy speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“His legislative track records in bills sponsoring and lobbying to influence projects and personal interventions are too numerous to mention here.

“In June 2019 in the 9th Assembly, Wase was a leading contender for the position of the speaker but as a faithful party man he bowed to the wishes of his party and ensured the emergence of Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamilla as speaker.

“It is in this light that we call on President Muhammadu Buhari; President-elect, Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu; APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other party loyalists to endorse Hon. Ahmed Wase for speakership of the 10th assembly.

“We would also like to call on our brothers in the North-central zone to support this national cause and personally enjoin our brothers on the Plateau regardless of party affiliation to support this endeavour.”