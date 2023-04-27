Police Pay N38m to Families of Deceased Officers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has presented cheques of different amounts, totalling N38.3 million to families of police personnel of the command, who lost their lives while in service.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga revealed this in a press statement yesterday.

Ikenga said Echeng presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the state’s police headquarters at Amawbia, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

He explained: “It is also aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

“The CP while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts at ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force.”

Echeng was also quoted as urging the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that would alleviate the needs of the dependents left behind.

“In the last three months, this is the second time the command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries,” he added.

The CP assured the IGP that officers and men of the command would continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

The beneficiary families appreciated the Inspector-General of Police and pledged to make good use of the money.