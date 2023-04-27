  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

Osinbajo Presides over Valedictory NEC Meeting

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the valedictory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) as  the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration prepares to wind down on May 29, 2023.

The Council, which meets monthly and has constitutional responsibility for advising the President on economic matters, is meeting at the Banqet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The NEC consists of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory and Finance, and all the 36 state governors.

Thursday’s meeting is the first physical gathering of the council in 2023 at the State House, Abuja.

Those attending the meeting include  Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina. 

Others are Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi while Deputy Governors of Kano,Yobe, Edo and Ebonyi states are also in attendance.

The council, after being briefed by the relevant government agencies on various economic programmes, is expected to issue a communique after the meeting.

