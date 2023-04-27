Obaseki  Urged to Stop Wasting Funds on Opposition Attacks

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State, Prince John Mayaki, has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop his undemocratic bid to silence criticism in the state through sponsorship of crude attacks on the opposition.

Mayaki in a statement accused the governor of seeking to buy a legacy after nearly two terms of astounding failure characterised byunmet promises and shameful violations of the rule of law.

Stressing that amateur public relations efforts aren’t an antidote to maladministration, he urged the governor to stop inflicting double blows on the citizens of the state by wasting their taxes on fruitless image laundering after failing to use the same to fix gaping problems in the state, a decision he said would have improved the governor’s dented image.

Mayaki said: “Obaseki, in his usual headiness, believes that he can blackmail the opposition into silence through sponsored attacks implemented by surrogates who themselves are victims of the widespread poverty and lack of opportunities caused by the maladministration of the governor.”

“As opposed to filling the pages of the papers with his credible achievements like his peers in other parts of the country, Obaseki spends the people’s taxes on media hatchet jobs to slander and silence critics, while also arranging dubious awards and other speaking engagements where he presents glossy lies totally inconsistent with the reality obtainable in the state.”

He wondered why the governor has been “convulsing and reeling in pains” over a simple request to the World Bank to verify claims of achievements made by the Edo State government specifically on the subject of EdoBEST, accounting for the over N40 billion grant from the World Bank for education programme.

“Why is Governor Obaseki hiding from the searchlight. A truly performing governor would have welcomed the challenge as an opportunity to demonstrate his accomplishments and prove that his success is not just fiction put together by aides crammed in the corner of his office on Osadebey Avenue.”

“The governor promised 200,000 jobs in his first term in charge of the state; he delivered unemployment instead. Now, roughly three years into his second term, the state has suffered even greater setbacks, with citizens fleeing in record numbers to neighbouring states and mostly abroad. His anti-democratic actions, notably the illegal occupation of the state’s legislative arm, has scared away investors, shooting up unemployment and cost of living,” Mayaki said.

“With his failure staring at him in the face as he enters the twilight of his reign, he has grown increasingly wary of his place in the history books and has thus actioned a public relations blitz intended to cover his lapses and induce the public into believing he was any good. The praise-singing of the impoverished and talentless hallelujah boys he has unleashed has proven insufficient. But the citizens see through this and have already decided his fate. There will be no reprieve; he will go down as a failure, a mistake never to be repeated again,” he added.

