  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

NIMASA Urged to Provide Opportunities for Youths In Maritime Industry

Business | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has implored the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a workable and sustained partnership towards creating opportunities for teeming youths in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu made this solemn request on Tuesday in Lagos when he visited the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh at the Maritime House, Apapa.

He called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He commended the Jamoh and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s Maritime Industry.

 “I’m aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,” Ndiomu said.

Informing the NIMASA DG of his agenda for the Amnesty Programme,he said his vision is to chart a new path for the Amnesty Programme by upholding the principal objectives of government, through innovative ideas, setting a new Management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave way for a more prosperous future.

Ndiomu said that in the Maritime domain, the PAP has trained a large number of youths across institutions in the world in various specializations, some of which includes deep sea diving, underwater welding, and marine engineering.

In his response, Jamoh stated that the Maritime industry in Nigeria is large enough to sustainably engage the teeming youths. He noted that there are enormous opportunities in the industry that youths can take advantage of to generate foreign earnings.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.