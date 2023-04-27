NIMASA Urged to Provide Opportunities for Youths In Maritime Industry

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has implored the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a workable and sustained partnership towards creating opportunities for teeming youths in the Niger Delta region.

Ndiomu made this solemn request on Tuesday in Lagos when he visited the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh at the Maritime House, Apapa.

He called for more assistance and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He commended the Jamoh and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s Maritime Industry.

“I’m aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,” Ndiomu said.

Informing the NIMASA DG of his agenda for the Amnesty Programme,he said his vision is to chart a new path for the Amnesty Programme by upholding the principal objectives of government, through innovative ideas, setting a new Management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave way for a more prosperous future.

Ndiomu said that in the Maritime domain, the PAP has trained a large number of youths across institutions in the world in various specializations, some of which includes deep sea diving, underwater welding, and marine engineering.

In his response, Jamoh stated that the Maritime industry in Nigeria is large enough to sustainably engage the teeming youths. He noted that there are enormous opportunities in the industry that youths can take advantage of to generate foreign earnings.