IFC Recognises Guinness Nigeria for Promoting Gender Equality

Emma Okonji

Guinness Nigeria Plc has been listed among the top five gender-balanced companies in Nigeria by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

A diversity and inclusion assessment conducted by the IFC revealed that Guinness, Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, has been exemplary with its inclusivity programmes in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in Nigeria.

Guinness Nigeria reached the milestone after an assessment of the thirty most capitalized companies listed in the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE). The assessment was done by Equileap using the Equileap Scorecard.

According to the report, Guinness Nigeria was recognised as the Best Company for Parental Leave and was cited in best practice for being the only company among the assessed that is offering 26 weeks (6 months) of fully paid maternity leave and 4 weeks of fully paid paternity leave.

The company made the list of the 10 per cent of companies that achieved gender balance (40-60 per cent women or men) at the executive level in the Gender Balance in Leadership and Workforce category. Also, Guinness Nigeria was categorised among 40 per cent of companies that had developed seven out of eight policies promoting gender equality.

In response to the recognition, the Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, John Musunga, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to the policy of creating a truly diverse and inclusive workforce to reflect its pride in adhering strictly to the standards, strategic policies and the company’s ambition.

“Our values, purpose, and standards set the conditions for us to respect the unique contributions each employee brings onboard. As a company, our employees are treated justly to reflect our efforts against any form of discrimination at the workplace,” Musunga said.

He added, “Making it to the top five of the diversity and inclusion gap assessment by the IFC shows that there is something that we are doing right in Nigeria. This is allowing us to grow a sustainable business in our communities with existing collaborations such as with the United Nations Unstereotype Alliance and the World Federation of Advertisers’ Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce.”

According to Musunga, “Being the only FMCG Company on the top five list reaffirms our beliefs and standards of a working system where nobody feels left out. We will continue to strive towards getting better and improving our milestones in diversity and inclusion at Guinness Nigeria Plc.”