Group Tasks Sanwo-Olu on Rising Cases of Land Grabbing  in Lagos

Sunday Okobi

Civil society stakeholders under aegis of Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) have called on the Lagos State Government and relevant authorities to swiftly curb nefarious activities of land grabbers across the state.

While lamenting the state government’s lack of action to curb the activities of these land grabbers, the President of the group, Alex Omotehinse, who made the appeal yesterday at a press conference on unlawful activities of land grabbers, terrorising Ojomu communities (Ajiran land) in the Eti-Osa

Local Council of the state, said their activities have undermined the spirit and letters of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, which prohibits forceful and illegal occupation of land legitimately acquired by citizens.

Omotehinse, who rued the gruesome murder of one Sheriff Salami on

April 18, 2023, as a fallout of the deceased’s opposition to activities of land grabbers in the community, expressed worry that land grabbers are becoming more entrenched than hitherto imagined, in spite of a

Task Force established to nip the menace in the bud.

According to him, “CHSR, therefore, wishes to demand priority attention from the Lagos State Government with the view to making all relevant agencies, particularly the Task Force on Land Grabbing, more responsive to their mandate.

“CHSR is, however, more concerned that most of the land being forcibly confiscated by these land grabbers are legally and validly documented by the original owners most of whom are in possession of genuine Deed of Assignment, and with the full authorisation of the relevant families from whom the lands were purchased.

“To this end, we are concerned about the seeming complicity of certain actors in the Land Registry of Lagos State without whose connivance falsification or forgery of land documents by land grabbers and their collaborators could not be successfully carried out.”

The group president noted that the civil society stakeholders wished to make it abundantly clear that until otherwise decided by the Lagos State

Government with corresponding amendment to statutes of Obaship and

hiefs, authorities over lands in the communities are vested in the traditional institution headed by legally recognised traditional rulers in the respective community.

He added: “This is however, without prejudice to relevant provision of the

Land Use Act. We are therefore of the strong opinion that the case of

Ajiran land cannot be otherwise. We therefore do not see any convincing justification for the usurpation or subjugation of the authorities of Oba of Ajiran land Oba Akinloye Tijani by any group of individuals under whatever guise.”

Omotehinse, therefore, called on the state government to protect the legitimate authority of traditional institution in Ajiran land against further reckless insubordination, as well as intimidation and harassment by the land grabbers.

“Lagos State Government and Nigeria Police should put an end forthwith to the harassment of authentic allottees and rightful land owners and confiscation of lands in Ojomu community and by extension Ajiran land.

“Lagos State Government should investigate allegations of forgery of Deed of Assignment and other land related documents duly authorised and signed with the authority of Ojomu family, as well as the Lagos State Land Registry.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu should give immediate directives to relevant agencies, particularly the Task Force on Land Grabbing, with the view to putting an end to illegal activities of land grabbers in Ojomu community and other affected communities in Lagos State.”



