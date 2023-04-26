SOCIAL MEDIA AS DRIVING FORCE OF DRUG ABUSE

The arrest of drug traffickers and seizures of illicit substances by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been consistent over the past two years. Every Sunday, Nigerians are informed about fresh developments in drug law enforcement.

Most Nigerians are aware that our country has a drug problem. To say that NDLEA is doing a good job is an understatement. But if we are to be sincere, we will acknowledge that citizens need to help NDLEA. The questions we should ask ourselves is: how may we assist NDLEA to save our society from the menace of illicit drugs?

One area where citizens, especially parents and guardians, can be of help is in ensuring that young people are kept away from illicit drugs. NDLEA reported that 40 percent of Nigerian youths, between 18 and 35, are deeply involved in the abuse of drugs. This is alarming. At the same time, the society cannot completely claim ignorance of how its younger generation is lured into drug abuse.

The pernicious influence of social media in our lives has been a growing concern to modern society. These days, the fear of social media is the beginning of wisdom. Unfortunately, social media is now seemingly an integral part of our lives. For teenagers, whether they are at home, work, in school, shopping with friends, or visiting family for the holidays, their eyes are frequently fixed on the screen of their mobile phones. The good part of this is that we’re more connected to each other than ever before. The bad aspect is that social media connections aren’t the same as socialising in real life. When teenagers spend crazy amounts of time on social media, it can heighten the chances of negative influences coming through and touching their lives. Among those negative influences is drug abuse.

In this time and age, social media is the biggest influencer on the disposition of youths: their fashion sense, their taste in music, their lifestyle choices, and career paths. In this new social paradigm, celebrities have replaced parents as teachers of norms and values. What is so heartbreaking is that these celebs and influencers are everywhere on social media teaching bad behaviours. They smoke marijuana and advocate for its legalisation in their Instagram photos and videos. They abuse alcohol, and swallow the blue and green pills in their snapchat videos. Some of them have been seen dissolving methamphetamine in drinks in some online videos. Yet, these are the people our children regard as role models.

The danger is when favourite celebrities, influencers or showbiz idols participate in deviant behaviours online, they begin to standardise such deviant action as appropriate.

Parents and teachers can help NDLEA stem the tide of drug abuse among youths by holding discussions with the younger ones and teaching them about the dangers of drug abuse. This should become a standard practice in every family.

Fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts, and teachers need to counter and neutralise the power of corrupt social media influencers in the life of our young people.

For children or wards who are already caught in the drug abuse web, talking to them may not be sufficient. They need professional assistance. In this regard, one of the wonderful developments in recent times is the establishment of the NDLEA Drug Abuse Call Centre. The facility is toll-free and it is open 24/7. This is a major step which will help parents in their effort to complement NDLEA activities to curb the consequences of abuse of illicit drugs among youths.

There is no better time than now for all relevant stakeholders including organisations, schools and religious institutions to join hands with NDLEA to safeguard the sanity of our youths who are supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Philemon Akwu, Lugbe, Abuja