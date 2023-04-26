  • Wednesday, 26th April, 2023

PSC Approves Posting of Police Commissioners to 12 States

Nigeria | 2 hours ago


Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, approved the appointment of 12 commissioners of police to different state commands in the country.

A statement by the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, listed the new commissioners to include Mohammed Gumel,  Kano; Haruna  Garba, Federal Capital Territory Command; Tajudeen A. Abass, Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju, Ogun State Command; Taiwo Jesubiyi, Ondo State Command and Julius A. Okoro, Benue State Command.

Others were Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa State Command; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe State Command; Garba Musa Yusuf,  Kaduna State Command; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara State Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali, Sokoto State Command and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State Command.

Chairman of the Commission,  Solomon Arase and the  Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, called for greater dedication to national duty from the commissioners.

Arase said, “the new posting comes with a lot of commitment and innovativeness and demanded  of them total loyalty to the Nigerian nation,” noting that, “at this national  transition period, the commissioners must brace up for challenges in the course of their duties.”

The PSC chairman urged them to quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in their respective states of posting, because the commission would monitor their stewardship in their various state commands and ensure that they did not derail from established rules and regulations.

Arase, according to the statement, wished them well and promised the commission’s support at all times.

