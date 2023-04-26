Iheanacho in Action as Leeds, Leicester Share Points at Elland Road

Femi Solaja with agency report

Kelechi Iheanacho was twice denied before substitute Jamie Vardy scored a deserved equaliser as Leicester City played a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road last night.

The draw leaves Leicester still at 17th spot, outside the drop zone on 33 points while Leeds are 16th on 30 points.

However, Iheanacho who started the build up that resulted in the equaliser for Leicester, was substituted in the dying minutes having pulled what looked him a hamstring injury. A detailed scan will today reveal the degree of the injury to the Nigerian forward.

Vardy slotted home the cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison’s pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison’s pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on. Like Iheanacho, he too was pulled out of the game earlier for groin.

Iheanacho’s Nigerian teammate at Leicester, Wilfred Ndidi was unused sub in the match-day 33 fixture .

Elsewhere on the night, Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for next season with 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

In a match low on clear-cut chances, Wolves went in front after three minutes when Ruben Neves’ corner bounced off the knee of Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and in off the crossbar.

The goal came in a lively opening few minutes that quickly gave way to an altogether more scrappy and tetchy affair that was settled by Neves’ stoppage-time penalty.