  • Wednesday, 26th April, 2023

Flying Eagles Step up U20 World Cup Training in Argentina

Sport | 2 hours ago

The Flying Eagles have stepped up preparations for next month’s FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina as they will play two test matches this week, while invited foreign professionals are expected to join up.

This week, the team led by coach Ladan Bosso began to train twice a week.

Bosso disclosed the team will play two friendlies against academies Friday and Saturday, before they tackle Premier League sides the following week.

“Test games against academies allow us to play at good tempo, while the Premier League clubs offer us their physicality and maturity,” he explained the decision to play both academies and Premier League clubs.

The coach further said he expects invited overseas-based professionals to begin to report to the Flying Eagles training camp in Abuja.

Bosso has maintained only foreign pros who will address the problem areas in his team have been considered.

Gent striker Ahmed Abdullahi and central defender Abel Ogwuchi from Swedish club Trelleborgs were the only two foreign pros who featured at the recent U20 AFCON in Egypt that qualified Nigeria to the U20 World Cup.

