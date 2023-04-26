  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

FinbersBusiness Launches e-Resume Platform

Business | 29 mins ago

Finbers Business, a company focused on career advancement and simplifying the way candidates and employers connect, is excited to announce its new e-resume platform and app, which are already helping jobseekers land their ideal positions.

The announcement is especially timely as more than half of American workers say they are in the market for a new job this year, citing layoffs at major companies like McDonald’s, Amazon, and Google, and concerns over a looming recession.

Finbers Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Eguzouwa, stated: “The Electronic Profile Resume (EPR) allows individuals, regardless of their profession, to showcase their business, skills, achievements, abilities, and opportunities through a shareable link. At a time when the workplace and job market are changing rapidly, this innovative technology can help job seekers get noticed and get hired fast.

