Expectations High as Akeredolu Resumes after Vacation

Fidelis David reports that Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is back on his desk after 15 working-day vacation, during which he transmitted powers to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In Monday, April 3, 2023, Governor Akeredolu proceeded on a 15 working-day vacation as first instalment of his 2023 Annual Leave.

In a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Akure by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave was to commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, both days inclusive.

Akeredolu explained that while on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor. No doubt, the vacation was the third of its kind in the last two years.

Akeredolu while away, his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu shared a captivating picture of herself and her husband sitting on a couch, picturesquely like a typical successful indian couple or like some experienced Indian movie stars.

Obviously, it was shared to mark their 42nd wedding anniversary on April 18. It also showed a moment they reunited in another environment with a heart assumed to be enriched with excitement, strong passion and ardent desire, coupled with zealous consciousness of an excellent life, all burning in the renewed glory of love with a perfect partner. It was not just beautiful but also exquisitely classy, desirable and soul-winning.

While it remains to be seen where they travelled to enjoy the holiday, their outfits suggest the photo was not taken in Nigeria.

Accelerating Ondo’s Growth as Akeredolu Resumes Work

As Akeredolu resumes from vacation, the expectation of many residents of Ondo state including Mr Kehinde Ogunkorode is for the governor to renew his commitment to pursuing policies and programmes that would accelerate economic development and progress of the people.

According to Ogunkorode, “Akeredolu must continue to work in tandem with the aspirations and yearnings of the people for the overall development of the state. In the last six years, the governor has made bold footprints in the infrastructural sector. Another landmark testimony of his commitment to infrastructural development is the 250-bed hospital he’s building in each of the Ondo and Akure complexes of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital”.

Others who spoke said they expect the takeoff of the ultramodern and befitting Judiciary Complex in Akure, the State capital which the governor hinted will house 20 different Court buildings from Court one to Court 20, aside the Chief Judge’s Court.

Anthony Sunday, on his part, said aside the quick completion of Ijoka and Oda roads, the governor should show more commitment to providing accessible roads and agro-logistics hubs in rural communities in order to boost agricultural development in the state amongst others.

Aiyedatiwa’s Stewardship as Acting Governor

The Acting Governor, perhaps, understands that the failure of responsibility could be much frustrating and disappointing but that, the joy of triumph over a dream come true could be more exciting and awakening, even more refreshing than when the most flavoured delicacy is eaten.

In other words, while Akeredolu was away, Aiyedatiwa demonstrated a rare commitment to state service. He showed dedication to upholding the vision of the Akeredolu’s REDEEMED Agenda. In other words, in pursuance of the commitment to the REDEEMED agenda of Akeredolu’s administration and his desire to leave a good legacy, Aiyedatiwa went on immediately with his first assignment under his new Acting Governor status by declaring open the Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Program organized for the Ondo State Youths, in Akure, the state capital.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, aside celebrating with Christian faithful in the state, the sixth edition of the multi-event auto racing spectacle, the Ondo auto rally was flagged off by Aiyedatiwa, at Smoking Hills Golf Course, Ilara Mokin.

Speaking at the event which came to an end on Monday, Aiyedatiwa said motorsports has become an inevitable ingredient in the state’s youth engagement plan.

On April 10, the Acting Governor, alongside Alara of Araromi, Ilaje Local Government, Oba Adeoloye Olawole, joined indigenes of the State at Araromi Sea-Side, Ilaje Local Government as part of activities to commemorate the Easter Monday celebration.

On Tuesday April 18, Aiyedatiwa declared that the State would rally other South West States in the Country to bring about regional rail system and power supply in the region.

Aiyedatiwa made the declaration when the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), led by their Director General, Dr. Oluseye Oyeleye and his management team paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Alagbaka Akure.

As the Acting Governor, the major achievement he had was the proper management of the Ikare crisis. If the crisis in Ikare Akoko was not properly managed, it would have resulted into breakdown of law and order. If he wasn’t a strong person who knows how to take decision at the right time, the crisis would have degenerated to another thing entirely.

Another achievement was the management of the jungle justice which is the lynching of a suspected internet fraudster, identified as Olorunfemi Tope that killed two people along Ijoka road in Akure, the Ondo State capital on April 10.

Don’t forget that the accident involved a Toyota car, suspected to be owned by the 35-year-old alleged internet fraudster who rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots along Ijo-Mimo, through Sunday bus stop, off Ijoka road, Akure. The victims died on the spot, while six others sustained series of injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota car who did not sustain any injury was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by some youths and was beaten into coma and stoned and beaten to death while his vehicle was also set on fire by the angry mob.

For emphasis, the crisis would have resulted to a reprisal attack from the family after the boy was killed but because the Acting Governor was able to calm the nerves of the people and then call the Okada riders together and warned them that they can’t take laws into their hands and if such happens, they will find themselves jailed.

Usually, Akeredolu holds the breaking of fast every year with the Muslim faithful but because the Governor was not around, one could have thought that the lacuna will be felt but there was no vacuum. The Acting Governor was able to put everybody together. That means that, the lessons learnt over two years as the Deputy Governor has actually given him the opportunity to know how to manage the state.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor (Office of the Deputy Governor), Mr Kenneth Stevenson-Odusola, said the governor’s break gave Aiyedatiwa the opportunity to continue to build on the REDEEMED AGENDA of the governor which is about security, sustainable development, infrastructural development, among others.

His words: “There is no commissioner in the state that had issue to be addressed that weren’t addressed, every file, every decision that were to be taken in respect of any ministry, as Acting Governor, he handled them very swiftly because he knew there was no need waiting for Mr Governor since the power had been transmitted to him, therefore, he needed to act in accordance with that provision.

“A lot of things happened within this couple of weeks. I am sure that every civil servant will give him Kudos and besides, this will be the third time Aiyedatiwa will be acting as the governor, so, he’s getting used to it now. Where there was need to consult the governor, he had to do that”.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa also received and applauded the committee set-up by Ondo State Government to work out the modalities for the upgrade of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo to University of Science and Technology.

He added that Aiyedatiwa’s 15-working-day as the Acting Governor was not only dedicated to oratory surmises or high sounding grammatical composition but by serious intention and commitment as well as conscious genuineness.