  • Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

Babcock Lecturer Tasks EFCC on Equipping Forensic Accounting Unit 

Education | 8 mins ago

Funmi Ogundare

A professor of Forensic Accounting at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Samurai Dada, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance the investigation of corruption cases by equipping its forensic accounting unit.

Dada, who said this while delivering the institution’s 41st inaugural lecture, titled, ‘The Forensic Accountant in a Global World of Corruption and Stunted Economic Growth’, recommended the engagement of trained experts with attractive remuneration to facilitate investigation of corruption cases or the use of forensic accounting experts from professional accounting firms to serve as investigators and expert witnesses.

He noted that this would assist the court in concluding corruption cases without delay.

The don also called for strengthening the legal framework to ensure that courts apply section 19 sub-section 2 of the EFCC Act, 2004, for the accelerated trial of corruption cases and the non-interference in corruption cases by the government.

Apart from attractive pay, he attributes the success of the anti-corruption campaign in Hong Kong to the country’s anti-corruption agency’s independence from political interference and separation from the police force and the civil service.

He urged the judiciary not to use technicalities to dismiss cases of corruption as in the case of former governor of Delta, James Ibori, whose case was dismissed by a Nigerian court but convicted by a court in London, which led to a 13-year jail term for the former governor and embarrassment for the Nigerian judicial system. 

He stated that including ethics and forensic accounting in the curricula of tertiary educational institutions would ensure effective professional training and create a stronger awareness of its value to enhance societal moral values.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.